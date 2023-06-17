IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Releases Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter.
IDW Media Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IDWM opened at $0.54 on Friday. IDW Media has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.
IDW Media Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDW Media (IDWM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.