IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Releases Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter.

IDW Media Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IDWM opened at $0.54 on Friday. IDW Media has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

