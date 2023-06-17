Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 7.09%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

Shares of PBSV stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.34. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in the United States and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

