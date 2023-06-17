Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50.

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.76.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 378,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

