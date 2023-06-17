CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Tops $7.11 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $45.05 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05567547 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,029,949.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

