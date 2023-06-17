Grin Price Tops $0.0478 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $537,691.09 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,577.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00291215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00511907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00057799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00401863 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

