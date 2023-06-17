Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $217.70 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Compound has a market capitalization of $217.70 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $28.44 or 0.00106994 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016922 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,655,559 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,655,559.22819924 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 28.34812493 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $11,368,475.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

