Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,930.38

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $760,653.56 and $10,930.38 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,579.92 or 1.00008968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00147895 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $11,074.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.