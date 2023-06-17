Theta Fuel Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.15 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $203.81 million and $2.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,176,090,144 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

