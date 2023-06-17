Uniswap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $52.11 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $52.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00017379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00291215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003810 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.53491412 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 700 active market(s) with $44,239,572.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.