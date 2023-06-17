Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

NYSE:TOL opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

