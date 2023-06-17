Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $39.88 Average PT from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $31.27 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

