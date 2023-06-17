Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Cuts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 764.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,169,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 105.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 752,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 385,348 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 98,439 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

MJ opened at $3.07 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.