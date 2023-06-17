Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 145.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:V opened at $229.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on V. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

