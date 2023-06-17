Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.