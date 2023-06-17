Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 102 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

