Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,450 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NYSE NVS opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.75. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

