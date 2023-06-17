Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $248,000 in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

