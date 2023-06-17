Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of AAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $709,977.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,751.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,731 shares of company stock worth $7,389,826 over the last 90 days. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIR opened at $55.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.22. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

