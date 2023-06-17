Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,704 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.97 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
