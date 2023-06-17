Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

