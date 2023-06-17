Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 576 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 129,465 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $83.55 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.