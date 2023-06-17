The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,546. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

