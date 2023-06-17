Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 475 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,020,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after buying an additional 277,052 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after buying an additional 179,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,435 shares of company stock worth $11,144,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $94.55 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.