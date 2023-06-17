Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 124 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $148.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.