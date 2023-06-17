Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of BILS opened at $99.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $99.05 and a 12-month high of $99.77.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
