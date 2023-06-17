Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILS opened at $99.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $99.05 and a 12-month high of $99.77.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.