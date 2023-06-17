Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 5,678 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,403,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after buying an additional 2,395,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

