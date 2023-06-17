Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $630,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $57.41 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

