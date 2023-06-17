Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Walmart by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.97 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

