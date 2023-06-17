Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $470,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 728,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,766,000 after purchasing an additional 164,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

ACGL opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

