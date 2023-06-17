National Pension Service Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Carrier Global worth $63,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

