OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 127,181 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 716.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,181 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

