Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 875 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.94. The company has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

