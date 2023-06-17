OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.52% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000.

Shares of JHEM opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

