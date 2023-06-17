Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

