OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 272.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,368 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

