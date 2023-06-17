OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 62,922 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 396.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $47.51.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

