OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 202,843 Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

RTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

