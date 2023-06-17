Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Stock Position Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 27,351 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GCOW opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.