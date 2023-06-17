OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 338.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,786 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.71% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.