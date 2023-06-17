OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,708,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 273,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 174,014 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 101,648 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 345.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 66,057 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $941.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.
About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF
The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.