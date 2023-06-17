OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating) by 309.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,348 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FLTW opened at $39.60 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.16.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

