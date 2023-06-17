OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 5,242 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after buying an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.