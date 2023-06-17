53,530 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MUB opened at $106.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
