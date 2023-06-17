JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) by 348.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.73% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $54.51.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

