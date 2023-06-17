Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,407 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $151,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

