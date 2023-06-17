ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,547,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Williams Trading downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

NYSE FL opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

