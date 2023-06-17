ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Leonardo DRS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DRS. CJS Securities began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

DRS stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

