ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.