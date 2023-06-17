ETF Managers Group LLC Has $843,000 Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 294.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 240.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Schrödinger stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

