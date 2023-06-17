ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,438 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 24.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SciPlay by 1,671.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

